Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Clear Secure by 425.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,023,935 shares of company stock worth $31,714,532. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

