Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,701,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 55,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VWO opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.