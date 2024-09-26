Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 420.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $384.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

