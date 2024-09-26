Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

