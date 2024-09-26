Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $2.02 Million in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 58.5% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

