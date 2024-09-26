Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $591,649.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $591,649.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,908 shares of company stock worth $7,373,459 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

