Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Carter’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

