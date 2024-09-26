Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 107,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $344,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $935,802.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,227,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,635,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $935,802.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,227,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,635,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,433.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,222 over the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 171.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Semrush Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

