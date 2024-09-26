Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,911 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. First American Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,287,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.