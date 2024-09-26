Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 137.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM opened at $1,704.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,750.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,760.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,401.01 and a twelve month high of $1,899.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

