Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 21,971 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

