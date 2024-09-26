Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 31,037 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TechnipFMC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 81,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in TechnipFMC by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 37,201.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

