Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 4,583 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,807,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,860,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

