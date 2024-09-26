Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 7,565 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,039,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 57,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 369,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 302,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $130.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $132.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. On average, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.