Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 321,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,755,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,748,228 shares in the company, valued at $325,399,648.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,803,255 shares of company stock valued at $22,224,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

