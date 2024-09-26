Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Has $218.77 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,276 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 10.4% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $218,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.12 and its 200 day moving average is $250.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

