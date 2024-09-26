Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Has $230.32 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183,571 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises 10.9% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $230,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

