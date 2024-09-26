Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Data Storage Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

