Daventry Group LP Boosts Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Daventry Group LP raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Tenable makes up 20.3% of Daventry Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Daventry Group LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $45,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,484,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

