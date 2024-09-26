David C. Kuo Sells 10,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 2,463,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,314. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 831,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

