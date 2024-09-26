Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,001 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,157,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 497,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FV opened at $57.75 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.