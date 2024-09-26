Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,001 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVFree Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,157,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 497,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FV opened at $57.75 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.