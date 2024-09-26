Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,889 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $264.89 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

