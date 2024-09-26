Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 30,103 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

