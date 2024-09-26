Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

