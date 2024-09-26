Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $4,297,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 661,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after purchasing an additional 707,705 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,261,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 661,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,270,000 after buying an additional 86,293 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 238.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.