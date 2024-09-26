Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 35,630 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 45,518 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

