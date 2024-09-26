Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,376 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,939,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $263.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average is $246.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

