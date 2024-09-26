Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,975 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 486.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $563.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

