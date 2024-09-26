Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,751 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

