Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.