Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 0.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.34 and a 200-day moving average of $217.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

