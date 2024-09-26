Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $485.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

