Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $572.70 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $576.35. The company has a market cap of $494.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

