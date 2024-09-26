Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.61% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of HELO stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $657.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

