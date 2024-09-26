Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.46 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $924.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $879.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $894.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $394,455,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

