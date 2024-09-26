Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,108 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 281,925 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JQUA opened at $56.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

