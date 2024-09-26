Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

