Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $307.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

