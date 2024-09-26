Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

