Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $300.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.68.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,111 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

