Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPEM opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

