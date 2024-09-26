Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 350,469 Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,734,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NCPB opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

