Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $267.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.47.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

