Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 103,912 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,912 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,446,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,305,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,108,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 642,797 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,920,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

