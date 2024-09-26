Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 175,410 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,410 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:JEMA opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

