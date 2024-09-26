DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.3% during the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,142.81 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,072.87. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

