DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $18.77 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for 2.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 66,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 87,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 52,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.