DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $27.27 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $635.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

