DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.