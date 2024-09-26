DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,034.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

